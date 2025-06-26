(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Disappeared in America

Neighbors are gathering at the Michigan State Capitol today to participate in a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration's deportation efforts called Disappeared in America.

Protesters are speaking out against what they say are illegal abductions, detentions and deportations.

The rally takes place at the Capitol building from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Jackson YMCA ribbon-cutting

Consumers Energy is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Jackson YMCA building.

The event will celebrate the contributions of the entire neighborhood that helped make the project possible and showcase everything the facility can offer the community.

Anyone can attend the event that begins at 11 a.m. at the new YMCA building.

Meridian Festival begins

It's time again for the annual Celebrate Meridian festival.

Starting today and continuing throughout the weekend, neighbors can celebrate Meridian Township with several events, activities, and vendors.

All events will be free and open to the public, but some activities may have fees.

A full list of events can be found here.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: Disappeared in America, ribbon-cutting, and Meridian festival

WATCH: Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast 0625

Trending a bit hotter today with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s.

High humidity will lead to heat indices in the low to mid-90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely, mainly this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible and could produce damaging winds and torrential rain.



WATCH: The top stories from across our neighborhoods

Neighborhood check-in 0626

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.