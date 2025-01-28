HAPPENING TODAY: decrease in crime discussion, ribbon cutting ceremony, BWL open house

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Wind will be picking up again this afternoon after starting off quiet.

We may see a few flurries or a snow shower out there, but they would be isolated. High temperatures will top out in the mid-30s.

Three top local stories

BWL open house

Neighbors with questions related to their utility usage and understanding their bills, your in luck!

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will host an open house from 10am to 1pm.

The informative event will be held at the Foster Community Center, 200 North Foster Avenue.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Delta Township will hold a ribbon cutting event for the Delta Patrol Public Safety Facility.

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink will be at the event at 3pm

He’ll have a report on the ceremony and what this new facility could mean for neighbors in Delta Township.

And you can watch it right here on Fox 47.

2024 Reduction in Crime Roundtable

Lansing officials are hosting a roundtable discussion today to discuss the decrease in crime rates throughout 2024.

Neighborhood reporter Larry Wallace has been covering crime in Lansing for years and will be attending the meeting this morning.

Tune in to FOX47 News at 10 to learn what leaders have to say about crime reduction.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighborhood experts discuss how to make housing more affordable

President Donald Trump says he wants to lower the cost of housing in an executive order. Neighborhood experts talk about what they think needs to be done to make it happen.

Read the full article: Neighborhood experts discuss how to make housing more affordable

