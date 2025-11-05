Happening Today: DDA Special Meeting, Food Distribution Event, Restaurant Opening

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

DDA Special Meeting with ELPD Chief

The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority will hold a special meeting today at noon at the Technology Innovation Center on East Grand River Avenue. East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown will attend to discuss proposed strategies aimed at addressing downtown safety concerns. City staff have prepared recommendations and are seeking input from the DDA on these solutions.

Greater Lansing Food Bank Distribution

A drive-thru mobile food distribution organized by the Greater Lansing Food Bank will take place today at 5:30 PM at Tabernacle of David Church on West Holmes Road in Lansing. The event is boosted by funding from the city, allowing for meal distribution to 100 more families than originally planned.

New DQ Restaurant Opens in East Lansing

East Lansing welcomes a new Dairy Queen restaurant today, located in the Trowbridge Plaza across from Michigan State University's campus. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Wael Hamade and Mariam Haidar, the restaurant will support local community initiatives and employ MSU students at the location.



