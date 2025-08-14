LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

“Day of Learning”

Educators from across Michigan are coming to Lansing for an event to confront antisemitism in schools.

The program will help leaders learn practical skills to identify, address, and prevent antisemitism in their school and community.

The Michigan Day of Learning event takes place at Lansing Community College from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Dimondale Elementary Ribbon-cutting

The new Dimondale Elementary School is opening with just under one week until the first day of school.

It was funded by two bond proposals that were approved by neighbors back in 2021 and 2024 for a combined $170 million project.

Holt Public Schools is celebrating the opening of the school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and building tour today at noon.

New Shoe Event

Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center is helping kids start off the school year on the right foot with their annual New Shoe Event.

Qualifying families in Eaton or Barry County who have a child enrolled in kindergarten to 12th grade for this coming school year can get a new pair of shoes and more.

The event begins today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and lasts until Saturday.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: Day of Learning, school building opening, New Shoe Event

Today's weather forecast

Temperatures continue to stay in the 80s, topping out at 82°F and 87°F, respectively.

Mostly sunny skies prevail each day as high pressure settles over the region.

This stretch of days will be great for getting outdoors, but stay hydrated as the temperatures climb on Friday.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

East Lansing is standing by its sanctuary city status despite a DOJ listing. What could happen next?

