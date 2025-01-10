HAPPENING TODAY: cybercrime training, IRS free filing, alleged shooter in court

Asya Lawrence

(WSYM) - Happy Friday neighbors! Today marks the final day of our Fox 47 Playoff Tailgate Recipe tour and we couldn’t close it out without cooking up a fan favorite….Chicken Wings! My Lansing neighbor Charley Hays welcomed us into the kitchen to make her family's “Grandma Wings” recipe and I’ll be the first to say it was delicious. This neighborhood tour has been a great way to see how all our neighbors are preparing for playoffs (Go Lions!!!) but we know there’s still some more tasty game day recipes out there and if you have one, be sure to visit the “Playoff Tailgate” tab on the website and share it with us.

Today's Weather Forecast

HPT WX 0110

Scattered snow showers will develop this morning, becoming a steadier snow this afternoon through early evening.

Travel will become increasingly difficult throughout the day, with snow-covered roads likely.

Lake effect snow showers will linger into Saturday morning, with a total of 1.5-2.5" of snowfall by then.

Three top local stories

Cybercrime training for law enforcement

The Michigan State University is hosting a cybercrime training session today for law enforcement.

The Department of Corrections will learn how to respond to cyber threats with contemporary solutions, investigative methods and community support.

This is the only program of its kind in the nation.

IRS Free Filing

Are you looking to file your taxes early this year?

The IRS says its free guided tax software for people who made less than $84,000 will be available today.

Tax returns will not be processed prior to January 29th.

Alleged shooter in court

Santannah Arrington is expected to be in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Arrington is accused of shooting a DoorDash customer from a DoorDash car in December.

Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound by the side of the road on the 200 block of South Rosewood Ave. Leoni Township.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

T.A. Wilson bldg sale delayed in Jackson

The City of Jackson's decision to sell the T.A. Wilson Academy Building to local non-profit Residents in Action for conversion to a homeless resource center was missing one key piece: money.

Read the full article:Why the sale of Jackson's T.A. Wilson Building still hasn't closed

