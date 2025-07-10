Happening Today: Consumers Energy maintenance, hospital milestone, and Music in the Park

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Consumers Energy overnight work

Jackson County neighbors could see outages today as Consumer Energy makes upgrades to its grid near Rives Township.

During the work, Consumers Energy will temporarily interrupt electricity to over 1,400 homes and businesses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this afternoon.

They say the project will help to balance electric usage along US-127 and west of M-106.

Hospital milestone

UM Health-Sparrow officials are celebrating a milestone in detecting lung cancer.

The hospital just completed its 500th ION robotic bronchoscopy, which is an innovative procedure to help doctors detect lung cancer earlier.

UM Health Sparrow says it was the first hospital in the region to use this technology.

Music in the Park

Grand Ledge neighbors can once again attend the Music in the Park concert series tonight.

On this week’s addition, neighbors can watch Sea Cruisers perform at Jaycee Park.

The concert is free for all neighbors to attend and begins at 7 p.m.

Patchy fog and low clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies today.

Warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s across our neighborhoods.

Light NNE winds at 3-6 mph.

