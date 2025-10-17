Happening today: construction wrapping up and Expungement Fair

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Michigan Ave. Reopens

Construction on Michigan Avenue officially comes to an end this morning.

Michigan Ave. between Pennsylvania Ave. and Howard st. opens to the public, with a new reconfigured design from five lanes to four.

Your neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, is live this morning for the grand reopening.

Expungement Fair

Cooley Law School students, under the supervision of licensed attorneys, are helping neighbors with an Expungement Fair today.

During the fair, neighbors can get certain arrests and convictions removed from their public criminal records.

There will be limited walk-in appointments available from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cooley Law School lobby.



A few showers possible early this morning, otherwise generally cloudy.

Slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Breezy with southerly winds increasing to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.



