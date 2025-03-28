HAPPENING TODAY: Construction begins and an MSU men's basketball game

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather Friday 0328

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM as a warm front lifts through the region.

Highs will climb to the middle and upper 60s, with some late-day sun possible.

Breezy with SSW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Higher gusts possible in thunderstorms.

Three top local stories

Michigan Ave. Construction

After being delayed, the construction on Michigan Ave. In Lansing is beginning this morning.

According to a traffic advisory from the city, Michigan Ave. From Leslie St. to Lathrop St. is closing for Phase 4 of a rehabilitation project.

Neighbors should be able to access businesses in the area throughout the construction process, which is expected to last until July.

MSU Basketball Game

MSU Men’s Basketball made their way into the Sweet 16 after beating the New Mexico Lobos on Sunday.

Tonight the Spartans will face off against Ole Miss at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

This is Tom Izzo’s 16th trip to the sweet 16 as head coach of the Spartans.

Tip off is set for just after 7 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

New auto tariffs could increase the cost of your next repair

Roy Niemi with A&D Repair in Haslett says many parts used for repairs will see price hikes, and the impact will be felt in your wallet.

Read the full article: New auto tariffs could increase the cost of your next repair

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

