(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH: What is happening today in your neighborhood

Happening Today: community conference, Pride flag ceremony, free breakfast for patients

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday Morning Forecast 0602

Heating up today, with highs soaring to the mid-80s across our neighborhoods.

Mostly sunny, but continued hazy due to wildfire smoke.

Breezy with SSW winds at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Three top local stories

“Beyond Addiction: Voices of Recovery”

Keeping neighbors safe.

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive speaks today at the Mid-Michigan Recovery Services community conference on the opioid epidemic.

During her speech, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian will speak on the state’s plan to address the epidemic, kicking off the daylong conference.

Pride flag raising ceremony

The city of Lansing is kicking off Pride Month with a flag-raising ceremony this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the month of June, the pride flag will fly in front of Lansing City Hall, showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community across Michigan.

The flag-raising ceremony is the first of a series of Pride month events in Lansing.

National Egg Day

It’s National Egg Day, and UM Health-Sparrow, along with McDonald’s characters, are serving breakfast to neighbors.

In partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Michigan, the hospital will be providing meals to neighbors at the UM Health-Sparrow Lansing Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Breakfast will be distributed throughout the health center around 10 a.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

WEEK OF KINDNESS: Village Flower Farm and Community Center

It's FOX47's Week of Kindness, and on Monday, we featured a local nonprofit in Lansing. Click to learn about The Village Flower Farm and Community Center.

Read the full article: WEEK OF KINDNESS: Village Flower Farm and Community Center

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

