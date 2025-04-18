HAPPENING TODAY: commission vacancies, 75th anniversary celebration, vendor applications

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine today with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible between midnight and 4:00 AM tonight.

Damaging winds and hail are possible, with a low chance for isolated tornadoes.

Highs well above average this afternoon in the mid-70s.

Three top local stories

Historic District Commission Vacancies

The City of East Lansing is looking for neighbors to fill two vacancies on the Historic District Commission. The commission works to preserve historic districts by reviewing proposed alterations and additions to buildings in historic districts.

To qualify to fill the position, you must live in one of East Lansing’s historic districts.

Click here to apply.

Superior Electric 75th anniversary

Superior Electric of Lansing is celebrating its 75th anniversary with ice skating and an auction to raise money for the Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties.

Employees are invited to attend the event tonight from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MSU’s Munn Ice Arena, with the auction featuring MSU athletics gear and quality bourbon.

East Lansing Farmers Market vendor applications

It’s the last day for vendors to apply to be a part of the East Lansing Farmers Market’s 2025 season.

The Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday beginning June 1st to October 26th in Valley Court Park, featuring 100% homegrown items.

If you still haven’t applied, you have until 5 p.m. tonight to apply.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

ADVANCE PEACE REPORT: Gun violence in Lansing down

The 21-page, tell-all report gives details about Lansing's gun violence, highlighting key findings, like one, which states that the majority of gun violence victims in Lansing are males.

