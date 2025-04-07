HAPPENING TODAY: College funding, recycling trailer, National Library Week

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Winter weather makes a brief return, with a scattered rain/snow mix during the morning commute and continuing into the day.

By early evening, showers should switch over all snow. Accumulations will be light, generally less than half an inch.

It’ll be cold, with highs only near 39°F and overnight lows dipping into the low 20s.

Three top local stories

Financial Support for MSU College of Engineering

Michigan State University and Consumers Energy are celebrating their partnership, which brings funding to MSU’s College of Engineering.

The financial support from Consumers helps provide resources for the engineering program and other STEM fields.

Leaders from both programs will celebrate the funding this morning at 10 a.m. on MSU’s campus.

Eaton Rapids Recycling

City officials in Eaton Rapids are introducing Eaton County’s Mobile Recycling Trailer to increase recycling access in the city.

Starting today, the trailer will be in Eaton Rapids from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Howe Memorial Park Ampitheater Parking Lot every Monday.

All county neighbors are welcome to utilize the trailer.

National Library Week

East Lansing Public Library is kicking off National Library Week with a special author visit tonight.

Michigan Notable Books author Curtis Chin will be visiting the ELPL tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to talk about his book, Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant.

National Library Week began on Sunday and ends this Saturday, April 12th.

