Happening Today: church controversy, job fair, Double Up Food Bucks event

Church speaking up

A local church is speaking up against Windsor Township for what they say is a breach of the First Amendment.

According to the Sanctum of One God church, the Township issued an invalid cease-and-desist letter, preventing the church from holding several church activities.

Advocates will be speaking at the Board of Trustees Meeting at 7 p.m. in the Windsor Township Meeting Room.

Virtual Job Fair

Are you looking for a job?

UnitedHealthcare is hosting a virtual job fair today from noon to 2 p.m. to fill a variety of positions on its Medicaid Michigan Team.

During the event, neighbors can check out a wide range of jobs from Field-Based Care Coordinators, Clinical Admin Coordinators, Business Operations, and more.

You can find a link to the event here.

Double Up Food Bucks Event

Neighbors who use SNAP have an opportunity to get more for their dollar at a Double Up Food Bucks event in our neighborhoods.

At the event, SNAP recipients will get a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $20 a day on their purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables.

It takes place at the Farmers Market at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mostly sunny skies continue today as high pressure remains in control.

Seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

Heat and humidity return starting on Wednesday.

