HAPPENING TODAY: Christmas Eve 5k and service in Jackson

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today weather 1224

Leftover slick spots are possible, but otherwise dry road conditions.

Cloudy skies with the potential for a couple of peeks of sunshine.

Chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

Two top local stories

Holiday 5K at Lansing Shuffle

Neighbors can get outside this holiday season for a holiday 5K at the Lansing Shuffle this morning starting at 9 am.

Playmakers, a running store in Okemos, is hosting the event.

The festive route will take neighbors down the River Trail, around the Capital, and past the state Christmas tree.

Christmas at Michigan Theatre

Neighbors in Jackson looking to celebrate Christmas Eve can enjoy a Christmas service at the newly renovated Michigan Theatre.

Westwinds Churst is hosting a special Christmas celebration at the historic Jackson building.

The service runs from 4 pm to 6 pm tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A state Capitol Round: What made it across the finish line? And what didn't?

Before the state legislature adjourned until the end of year, they were able to pass important bills but also missed a few. I talked to people in our neighborhoods about a few of them.

Read the full article: A state Capitol Round: What made it across the finish line? And what didn't?

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

