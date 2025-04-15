HAPPENING TODAY: Child Abuse Prevention Rally, Healthcare access rally, and a playground groundbreaking

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday Morning Forecast 0415

Rain and snow showers will make for slick travel this morning, giving way to drier conditions in the afternoon.

Windy and much chillier today, with highs set for the mid-40s.

WNW winds at 20-30 mph could gust up to 40 mph at times.

Three top local stories

Child Abuse Prevention Rally

Protecting neighborhood children.

Children Trust Michigan is hosting the 17th annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Day Rally at the State Capitol this morning at 10 a.m.

The rally honors Child Abuse Prevention Month, and after closing remarks, attendees will plant the state pinwheel garden in solidarity with the cause to eradicate child abuse.

Rally for Healthcare Access

Also at the capitol, nearly 100 Michigan Physician Associates, hospital leaders, and lawmakers are rallying to support House Bill 4309, a legislation to improve Heathcare access for neighbors.

The bill would make it easier for PAs to practice across state lines, increasing access for neighbors.

The rally begins at 10:45 this morning.

Inclusive playground groundbreaking

The City of St. Johns is breaking ground on a new, all-inclusive play space for all childhood neighbors to enjoy.

Fantasy Forest was designed with input from local neighbors and accessibility experts to make a place for children and families of all backgrounds and abilities to enjoy.

The groundbreaking ceremony takes place this morning at 11:00 a.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

From Road Funding to Fixed Roads: How road departments make the projects reality

We're following a story neighbors told us they want to hear more about: how does money to fix the roads turn into the project getting underway? We're talking with officials.

Read the full article: From Road Funding to Fixed Roads: How road departments make the projects reality

