Happening Today: Check Your Heart rally, new fire trucks, free hernia screening

Today's Weather Forecast

Hotter and a bit more humid today with highs climbing to the middle and upper 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Muggy winds out of the southwest at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Check Your Heart Rally

Neighbors are rallying at the steps of the Capitol for a Check Your Heart Rally.

Gift of Life Michigan, along with advocates and transplant recipients, will be urging lawmakers to support new efforts to grow the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring personal stories, informational resources and a March of Honor.

New Meridian Township fire trucks

Meridian Township Fire Department is unveiling its two brand-new fire engines.

Neighbors are invited to attend the Push-In Ceremony at 5 p.m. tonight at the Central Fire Station in Okemos.

The ceremony pays homage to the era of horse-drawn fire wagons that were pushed into the station after a call.



Free hernia screening

McLaren Greater Lansing is helping to keep neighbors healthy with a free hernia screening event for Hernia Awareness Month.

Appointments will be made in 5-minute increments with limited availability – so call early.

To get a screening, neighbors can stop by the McLaren Greater Lansing Minimally Invasive Associates facility on Lake Lansing Rd. from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan Avenue construction project progresses through fourth phase as businesses adapt to ongoing roadwork

Lansing officials confirm the project remains on schedule with two more phases planned before fall, while local businesses find creative ways to maintain customer traffic during construction.

Read the full article: Michigan Avenue construction project progresses through fourth phase as businesses adapt to ongoing roadwork

