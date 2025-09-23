Happening today: charter reforms meeting, listening session, lane closure

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

City Charter reforms meeting

Lansing Charter Commission officials are hosting two community informational meetings this week on reforms to the City of Lansing Charter.

The first one is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center.

Neighbors can attend to learn more about the proposed changes before they vote on them during the November general election.

Community Listening Session

Ingham County officials also want to hear from neighbors as they develop the county’s first Sustainability Action Plan.

The second of four listening sessions is being held today from 6 to 8 p.m., this time digitally.

Neighbors can register for the meeting here.

Lane closure

Jackson County neighbors, if you drive on I-94, your route could be impacted.

Beginning this morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close a lane on westbound I-94 for utility work.

Neighbors can expect delays until the lane is expected to reopen tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday morning forecast

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

No severe weather is expected, but storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Highs remain unseasonably warm in the upper 70s.



Lansing efforts for more local involvement over liquor license approvals

