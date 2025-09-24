LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

City Charter reforms meeting

Lansing Charter Commission officials are hosting two community informational meetings this week on reforms to the City of Lansing Charter.

The second one is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Letts Community Center in Lansing.

Neighbors can attend to learn more about the proposed changes before they vote on them during the November general election.



MSU Blood Drive

The MSU Spartans are part of a national life-saving blood drive, competing against the other Big Ten Schools to see which campus can donate the most blood.

MSU is hosting a donation day at the Breslin Center today from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors can donate anywhere in the country now through December 6 to help the Spartans win school funding.

MSU football stars visit patients

MSU Football players are bringing team spirit to young patients at UM Health-Sparrow.

Patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will get to meet their favorite players, play games, and have fun.

Players will visit the Lansing hospital this afternoon.



Happening today: charter reforms meeting, blood drive, Spartans visit patients

Wednesday morning forecast

Cloudy skies this morning with patchy fog, giving way to some afternoon breaks of sun.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected after 2:00 PM.

Highs near average in the low 70s.

