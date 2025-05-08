(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

HAPPENING TODAY: Charity reception, Skilled Trades Fair, Albert El Fresco reopening

Today's Weather Forecast

May 8th Thursday Morning Forecast

Three top local stories

“Homeless No More” Reception

Holy Cross Services is hosting its 14th annual "Homeless No More" reception, a fundraising event for the New Hope Community Center.

The center helps offer shelter, meals, and support to neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Those interested in attending can join the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lansing Brewing Company.



Skilled Trades Career Fair

Neighbors can take part in a Skilled Trades Career Fair, hosted by several state departments and the MI Trades Partnership.

There are both in-person and virtual options for neighbors to attend.

The in-person session will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the virtual session will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

Albert El Fresco Reopening

It's opening day for East Lansing's Albert El Fresco.

The neighbor-friendly public space is located along Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Grove Street in downtown East Lansing during the summer months.

A grand reopening event takes place tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Delta Township patrol services at risk after Eaton County millage fails

Delta Township's police patrol at risk after voters reject Eaton County millage. Officials are now working to preserve their 40-year partnership with county deputies.

Read the full article: Delta Township patrol services at risk after Eaton County millage fails

