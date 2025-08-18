LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

CATA service changes

The Capital Area Transportation Authority is implementing new service changes starting today.

These changes affect several different routes and services, including Spartan Service resuming for the school year.

According to CATA, the updated schedules have been posted on all CAT buses, at CATA facilities, and in schedule racks throughout the service area.

Information on all service changes can be found by clicking here.

LCC Men's Cross Country

Lansing Community College is celebrating its Men’s Cross Country team with a celebration ceremony today.

The college is celebrating its Men’s Cross-Country team after they defended their champion title, winning a second straight NJCAA Division II cross country title.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. at the Gannon Building at LCC’s downtown campus.

Charlotte First Day of School

Some of our littlest neighbors are heading back to school this week.

And Charlotte Public Schools is kicking off the week with classes starting this morning.

Our Charlotte neighborhood reporter, Travis Hicks, is covering students’ first day back throughout the day right here on FOX47 News in your neighborhood.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: CATA changes, LCC Cross Country, Charlotte first day of school

Today's weather forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a shortwave passes through our neighborhoods.

It is expected to be mostly sunny during the day with only small chances for isolated showers, but by evening and overnight, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

Temperatures should top out around 84°F.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing neighbor hosts free backpack drive for students in need

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.