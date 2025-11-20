Happening today: CATA bus unveiling, youth center launch, coat drive kickoff

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

CATA Electric Bus Unveiling

Today marks a significant step towards sustainability as the Capital Area Transportation Authority unveils its first full-size electric bus at a special ceremony at 1 p.m. at the CATA Administrative Building in Lansing. Officials will share insights on this milestone, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, and attendees will even have the chance to take a ride on the new bus!

Youth Center Launch

Today at 11 a.m., the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lansing and the Lansing Housing Commission will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hildebrandt Park to celebrate the opening of a new youth center. This partnership aims to bring enriching programs and mentorship opportunities to the northside community, expanding on a successful pilot program from the summer. The new facility builds on a 60-year legacy of empowering local youth!



Coat Drive Kickoff

The City of Lansing’s seventh annual coat drive begins today, collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats, and gloves for families in need. Donations can be made at various locations until November 7, with distribution happening on November 20 at Community Connect. Mayor Andy Schor encourages residents to help ensure everyone has the winter gear they need!



WATCH: What's happening today

1120 HAPPENING TODAY

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast

Cloudy skies expected throughout the day.

Slightly milder with highs reaching the upper 40s to around 50.

Light southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing residents weigh in on placement of transitional housing pods for unhoused community

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.