Happening Today: Career Expo, Big Red Ball Week, and Zoo Facility Opening

Clinton County RESA Hosts 6th Annual Career Expo
DeWitt students will have the opportunity to prepare for their future today at Clinton County RESA’s 6th annual Career Expo this evening at DeWitt High School.
This event will feature 200 employer booths where young neighbors can explore Michigan career pathways and higher education opportunities.
Big Red Ball Week Kicks Off
Downtown Lansing's Big Red Ball ornaments return this morning... kicking off Big Red Ball Week. The celebration runs through November 14, with downtown businesses offering special promotions and deals throughout the week.
Mayor Andy Schor, along with other city officials, will celebrate the installation of Lansing’s iconic Christmas decoration this morning at 9:30 a.m.
Potter Park Zoo Unveils New Animal Health Facility
Potter Park Zoo is officially opening its brand-new Animal Health Facility today.
Construction on the facility initially began back in May 2024.
This new facility represents an important advancement in the zoo's commitment to animal care and welfare.
