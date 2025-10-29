Happening today: candlelight vigil, Día de los Muertos, pumpkin painting

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old

Neighbors are gathering tonight to honor the 12-year-old who was killed while riding his bike last Thursday.

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight at 7 p.m. in the Beagle Middle School parking lot to share memories, support each other, and celebrate the joy he brought others.

Día de los Muertos

Neighbors can celebrate Día de los Muertos at Lansing Community College this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Technology and Learning Center.

You can take part in this tradition with skull painting and a community altar.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to express yourself and pay tribute to those who have passed away.

Pumpkin Painting

Get ready for some autumn fun at the Eastside Lansing Food Co-op!

From 3 to 6 p.m., neighbors can decorate pumpkins just in time for Halloween, with supplies provided while they last.

The event also coincides with the Allen Farmer’s Market’s last outdoor day of the season.



Partly cloudy skies continue today as high pressure begins to track away from the region.

Temperatures stay consistent with highs in the mid-50s.

Staying breezy with east-northeast winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

