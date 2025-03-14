HAPPENING TODAY: cancer awareness, Battle of the Businesses, occupancy checks

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0313

Partly cloudy skies, breezy, and much warmer today.

Highs will climb to 70 degrees or better for the first time since October, and over 25 degrees above normal.

SSE winds increase to 10-15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Three top local stories

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, UM Health Sparrow is reminding neighbors today of the importance of early screenings.

According to the hospital, Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer of both men and women in the U.S.

And cases have been rising for people aged 50 to 54 since 2011, according to the American Cancer Society.

Battle of the Businesses

It’s time to fill out your brackets, but not for basketball.

The Downtown East Lansing Battle of the Businesses Challenge kickoff event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at Ann Street Plaza.

Next weekend downtown businesses will face off in social media polls, and neighbors can vote on who advances to the next round.

If you want to participate you must submit your bracket by the end of the day on Monday.

Occupancy checks

The East Lansing Fire Department is keeping neighbors safe during upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The ELFD is conducting impromptu occupancy inspections of bars, restaurants, and student group housing events.

The inspections begin tonight and run through Monday evening.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Solar Lights to be installed at North Cemetery

Solar lights are expected to be installed at the North Cemetery this upcoming Wednesday. There will be four of them and each one will stand 16 feet tall.

