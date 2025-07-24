LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

BWL Seeks Public Input

BWL is looking for neighborhood feedback on its new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

The IRP will help BWL assess future energy needs for customers and how it can meet those needs... giving neighbors an opportunity to learn about and be a part of the planning process.

No registration is required to attend the open house tonight from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.

Community Baby Shower

Babies can be expensive, and the Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties is aiming to help neighbors ease the cost with their annual Community Baby Shower.

Neighbors who attend will receive a free tote bag filled with baby essentials and can take part in many child-centered activities.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Cristo Rey Campus.



National Adoption Week

Shelters throughout our neighborhoods are full of kittens and cats from “kitten season”, or the peak season of cat breeding.

A local nonprofit, Saved by Zade, is participating in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week to help give these kitties a new home.

From today until Sunday, Saved by Zade will have adoptable kitties at PetSmart in Okemos and West Lansing.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: BWL Open House, Community Baby Shower, National Adoption Week

WATCH: Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast

Heat Advisory in effect for all of Mid-Michigan from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Highs in the low to mid 90s expected, with heat indices this afternoon above 100 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies early in the day will give way to scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible, and could produce damaging winds.

WATCH: The top stories from across our neighborhoods

Neighborhood Check-In

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News?

Here's how you download our Roku app:

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.