Happening Today: BWL Open House and Ingham County Fair

BWL Public Open House

BWL is looking for neighborhood feedback on its new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

The IRP will help BWL assess future energy needs for customers and how it can meet those needs, allowing neighbors to learn about and be a part of the planning process.

No registration is required to attend the open house tonight from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Delta Township Public Safety Facility.



Ingham County Fair

County fairs are a summertime staple that neighbors can enjoy, and today marks the beginning of the 2025 Ingham County Fair.

Gates open later this afternoon at 4 p.m. with rides starting at 5 p.m., but from Tuesday to Saturday, gates will open earlier at noon with rides starting at 1 p.m.

CATA Rides to the fairgrounds

Neighbors headed to the fair from downtown Lansing can catch a ride with CATA from the Transportation Center.

The transportation service will provide a shuttle to and from the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason on an hourly basis.

It just costs around $2.50 round-trip with discounts available for students, seniors, persons with disabilities and Medicare cardholders.

Today's Weather Forecast

Although dry conditions with lots of sunshine prevail at times, also expect scattered thunderstorms.

The other concern will be the temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

However, the heat index will be in the upper 90s due to the dew points in the upper 70s, creating oppressive feeling conditions.

