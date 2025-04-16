HAPPENING TODAY: Budget workshop, drive safe campaign, Shark Tank-style contest

(WSYM) - Hey Mid-Michigan! It's your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau. With Easter around the corner and a tight budget for some neighbors, I wanted to explore how to have a budget-friendly Easter. This morning, I put $25 in my pocket and hopped around downtown to curate an Easter basket filled with locally sourced products from Downtown Jackson! From chocolate bunnies to comic books, I ended up with a basket full of something for everyone. Check out my story to see what I put together!

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast 0416

Sunny skies return as high pressure expands across the Great Lakes.

Highs trend warmer but still below average in the low 50s.

Breezy with NW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Three top local stories

Mason Budget Workshop

Mason City Manager Debora Stuart is presenting the Fiscal Year 2025 – 2026 Budget to the City Council tonight at a City Council Budget Workshop.

The workshop takes place tonight at 6 p.m. at Mason City Hall.

Neighbors can attend the meeting in person or online.

Safe Driving Campaign

Teaching students the importance of driving sober.

Mason High School students are hosting speakers such as Sheriff Wriggelswoth to teach students the importance of safe and sober driving.

The guest speakers are part of a year-long student-led safe driving campaign at Mason High School and Middle School, which was formed after two students died in a crash last fall.

Shark Tank-style pitch contest

Could you sell your business in “5 Minutes Tops”?

Students at Holt Public School are doing just for a chance to win up to $1,000 today at the annual “5 Minute Tops” competition tonight.

The Shark Tank-style pitch competition takes place tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holt Public Schools Administration Building Boardroom.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A measles case has been confirmed in mid-Michigan. Here's what that means for you.

Monday night, the Ingham County Health Department announced they've confirmed a new case of measles in a 1-year-old girl. It's the first confirmed case in the county since 1994.

A measles case has been confirmed in mid-Michigan. Here's what that means for you.

