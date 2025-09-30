LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Education Budget Rally

Neighbors are rallying outside the Michigan State Capitol this afternoon to get legislators to pass an education budget.

If a budget is not passed by midnight tonight, the Michigan government could shut down.

Advocates are meeting today between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to rally for a budget to be finalized.

Voter registration drive

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is assisting young voters in getting ready for the upcoming election through a three-day Voter Registration Drive at Lansing Community College.

Today is the second day of the drive outside of the Arts and Sciences Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighbors can register to vote, learn about absentee ballots, and vote early at the event.

Meridian Township Listening Session

Meridian Township is holding its second listening session of the year this evening.

During the session, neighbors can share their ideas on what they would like to see in the township in the future.

It’s being held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Haslett.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: budget rally, voter registration drive, listening session

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Patch fog possible early this morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Continued unseasonably warm with highs around 80 degrees.

Light northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing Police receives grant for safer roads

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.