Happening Today: budget hearing, alert system test, zoo fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Public Budget Hearing

Eaton County Board Commissioners want to hear from neighbors on the proposed 2025/26 budget.

You can make your voice heard tonight at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners’ Room at the County Courthouse for a public budget hearing.

All neighbors are welcome to attend the event.

Alert System Test

Spartans listen up, the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety are conducting a full system test of its campus alert system this morning at 10 a.m.

Don’t be alarmed if your phone goes off this morning.

The mass notification system will send text and emails, computer notifications, SafeMSU app notifications, MSU Green Light emergency phones and the outdoor siren system.

Zoo Fundraiser Event

You can support your Potter Park Zoo while also enjoying a delicious meal!

If you come into P.F. Changs in Lansing, every dish you're served will not only be delicious but also help our zoo, with 10% of the sales going to Potter Park!

Neighbors must bring the promotional flyer or show a photo of it.

You can get the flyer and more information about the fundraiser by clicking here



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today 0909

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Mostly sunny skies expected to continue today, with temperatures starting to warm up.

Morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s will warm to the mid-70s this afternoon.

SSW winds at 5-10 mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Nation's colleges and universities are "broken" Sec of Education tells Hillsdale College audience

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.