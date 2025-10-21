Happening today: Breast Center opening, community resource fair, AOFOW conference

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Breast Center Opening

Today at 4 p.m., the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Comprehensive Breast Center will celebrate its grand opening in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Neighbors can tour the state-of-the-art facility, featuring advanced 3D mammography.

The new center aims to improve early detection of breast cancer.

BWL Community Resource Fair

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) and nearly two dozen community partners will host a Community Resource Fair today

This free event connects neighbors behind on their bills with valuable resources and financial assistance to help them catch up on overdue utility payments.

With no pre-registration required, neighbors can stop by the Foster Community Center from 2 - 6 p.m.

Abilities, Opportunities, and Future of Work Conference

MSU Broad College is hosting a conference today aimed at creating inclusive workplaces where neighbors of all abilities can thrive.

This event will bring together industry leaders, HR managers, academics, state partners, and disability advocates to explore innovative strategies for inclusivity.



A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, giving way to clouds and showers this afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, and could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Chillier, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Breezy with westerly winds at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph at times.

