Happening today: Bang the Pots! rally, food drive, Girls’ Dream Fair

Bang the Pots! Stop the Starvation in Gaza

Neighbors are gathering in East Lansing to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

During the event, people will bang pots to symbolize the empty food pots in Gaza and raise noise to express their frustrations with Israel.

Protesters are gathering tonight from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand River median at Abbot Road.

Menards Food Drive

Across the country, Menards is holding a food pantry to help feed people in need, including in our neighborhoods of Lansing and Jackson.

Throughout October, neighbors can bring a wide variety of non-perishable foods to Menards in Lansing and Jackson to be donated to a local food pantry.

There will be large collection boxes near the exit doors.

Jackson JA Girls’ Dream Fair

Jackson Junior Achievement’s Girls’ Dream Fair event is back for its third annual year to help empower young girls.

The event provides middle and high school girls with the opportunity to explore STEM career options.

It all takes place at the Jackson Junior Achievement headquarters in Lansing.



Showers this morning, with a few thunderstorms possible, tapering off this afternoon.

Generally cloudy with some sun breaking out late in the afternoon.

Much cooler with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the day.



