Happening Today: Bang the Pots, medication disposal, event road closure

Bang the Pots! Stop the Starvation in Gaza

Neighbors are gathering in East Lansing to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The Palestine Interfaith Network organized the event to have people gather and bang pots to symbolize the empty food pots in Gaza.

Protesters are gathering tonight from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Grand River median at Abbot Road.

Medicine Disposal Event

Do you have any used, unwanted, or expired medication?

Neighbors can safely and responsibly dispose of their unneeded medication at the state capital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a drug takeback event.

A medication disposal tent will be set up on the south lawn of the Michigan Capitol.

Road closed for Thursday Night Live!

Mason neighbors, listen up: a downtown street is closing tonight for an event.

Maple St. from Barnes St. to Jefferson St. in downtown Mason will be closed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for the final night of Thursday Night Live!

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., neighbors can gather to see the Mason Public Schools Marching Band perform live outside the Ingham County Courthouse.



Thursday morning forecast

Mostly sunny skies continue today, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Unseasonably warm weather reaches its peak today, with highs climbing to the mid-80s.

Winds pivoting to the northwest at 4-8 mph.



Jackson County manufacturers face dual crisis: economic pressures and severe workforce shortage

