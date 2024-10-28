HAPPENING TODAY: an Olympic celebration, early voting update, and new bill to protect animals

LANSING, Mich. — What's happening today in your neighborhood?

LCC CELEBRATES JAYCI SIMON

Another celebration for an Olympic medalist from our neighborhood. We've been following St. Johns's native Jayci Simon's athletic journey to the Paralympics in Paris. Now, the Badminton silver medalist will be celebrated today at Lansing Community College. LCC is hosting a victory parade and an autograph and Q&A session today at 4 pm.



UPDATE ON THE FIRST WEEKEND OF EARLY VOTING

More of our neighbors will be headed to the polls today after the first weekend for early in-person voting for the upcoming election. With just a little over a week now until election day, Secretary Benson will update Michiganders on the state of early voting this morning at 10:30 am.

HOUSE BILL 6024 TO GIVE ANIMALS A VOICE

We recently told you about the heartbreaking story of 30 dead cats found in Jackson and several live animals that were taken into custody from those same owners. House Bill No. 6024 could help give a legal voice to animals who have been mistreated or abused. Today, neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson will tell you how this bill can help change animal lives.

