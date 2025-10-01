Happening today: active shooter training, voter registration drive, fantasy forest

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Active Shooter Training

Emergency crews are conducting active shooter training at Jackson College today.

The Summit Township Fire Department and Jackson Fire Department are working with local law enforcement on the exercise.

Residents may see emergency vehicles and hear simulated gunfire around campus.

People in tactical gear will be visible during the training.

Parts of the campus are temporarily closed to the public.

Authorities say this is only a training exercise and there is no cause for alarm.

Voter registration drive

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is helping young voters prepare for the upcoming election with a three-day-long Voter Registration Drive at Lansing Community College.

Today is the final day of the drive outside of the Arts and Sciences Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighbors can register to vote, learn about absentee ballots, and vote early at the event.

Fantasy Forest 2.0

The City of St. Johns will cut the ribbon on Fantasy Forest 2.0 at 3 p.m.

The re-imagined play space replaces the original fantasy forest on W. Park St.

City officials say the new playground is more inclusive and imaginative than before.

Community partnerships and local support made the project possible.

The ribbon-cutting is open to the public.



Partly cloudy skies take over today as a cooler air mass settles in from the northeast.

Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon, still 5-8 degrees above average for the start of October.

Easterly winds at 6-12 mph could gust up to 20 mph at times.



