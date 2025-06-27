Happening Today: Absentee ballots prep & Food Truck Friday

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Absentee Ballots being prepared

Over 22,000 absentee ballots are being prepared for Lansing Neighbors for the August 5 primary election, allowing them to vote from home.

Clerk staff and volunteers are handling ballot preparation and absentee applications.

Neighbors can apply for absentee ballots and join the Permanent Mail Ballot list at www.LansingVotes.gov. Neighbors can also download a form for these purposes.

Food Truck Friday in Jackson

Food Truck Fridays are back in Downtown Jackson

Food trucks will set up around Horace Blackman Park during 11 AM to 2 PM,

and again from 5 PM to 8 PM during the Cruise-In & Concert & Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Live music will be provided by the Michigan Theatre of Jackson from 5 PM to 8 PM.



Another hot and humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Heat indices will climb into the mid-90s, and could close in on 100 degrees this afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely again, a few of which could be severe.

Stay alert for gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.



