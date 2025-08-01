Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happening today - A job fair and a JazzFest

McLaren Grand Ledge Job Fair

McLaren Grand Ledge is hosting a job fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3101 Discovery Drive in Lansing.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with McLaren representatives to learn about employment opportunities at the new McLaren Grand Ledge ambulatory care center and freestanding emergency department.

The new healthcare facility is scheduled to open in October 2025.

JazzFest Michigan

The Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art is hosting the 2025 JazzFest Michigan in Old Town Lansing today.

The music festival kicks off at 5 p.m. today and continues tomorrow beginning at 11 p.m.

The event will take place at 1210 Turner Street in Lansing.

Tickets are available for $15 for a single-day pass, or attendees can purchase a two-day pass for $25.

