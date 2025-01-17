Happening Today - A deer harvest and a rivalry showdown

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated flurries this morning, then some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Highs will trend slightly above average in the mid 30s with southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Brief round of rain and snow tracks through our neighborhoods late this evening into Saturday morning.

Top local stories

Jackson

The City of Jackson is launching a deer harvest in Ella Sharp Park. The event is meant to help control the deer population.

The first harvest goes from 5:00 p.m. today to 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The second harvest starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The third harvest is from 5:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The City of Jackson is asking neighbors to stay away from the park and the golf course during those times so the harvest can be conducted safely.

East Lansing

It's a rivalry showdown in East Lansing as the number 6th Spartans gymnastic team takes on 20th ranked Michigan Wolverines.

The event will take place on MSU campus in the Breslin Center at 6:00 pm

you learn more including ticket prices a msuspartans.com

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A Jackson business explains its concern with the upcoming paid sick leave mandate

Changes coming next month, statewide, mean many businesses would have to offer workers paid time off for sick days.

Currently, employers in Michigan with more than 50 employees have to provide up to five days of paid sick time, but the changes coming next month mean those same employers would have to provide nine days of paid sick time.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/jackson-hillsdale/a-jackson-business-explains-its-concern-with-the-upcoming-paid-sick-leave-mandate

