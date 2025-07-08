Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happening Today: A college connect program and an emergency drill

FOX47
Here's a look at what's happening today

Here's a look at what's happening today

LANSING

The College Connect program returns to LCC for weekly sessions

The program will go four-weeks and will offer morning and evening sessions.

This is a free program that will provide an introduction to the college experience and offer support to enhance a student's reading, writing, and math skills.

MSU

In East Lansing tomorrow morning, a large-scale emergency drill will take place at MSU from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Expect to see emergency vehicles and hear sirens, as the MSU Police and Public Safety Department, along with community partners, work together to simulate a campus emergency.

This drill aims to enhance preparedness and ensure the safety and security of the MSU community.

