Happening Today - A busy day for lawmakers and Senior Christmas Event

Good morning, Mid-Michigan! I'm your Neighborhood Reporter, Will Lemmink. The Waverly High School Class of 1975 is planning a unique reunion with a meaningful twist. They’re teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, hoping to leave a lasting legacy by helping build a new home in the Lansing area. They’re also hoping to host a “Rock the Block” neighborhood revitalization project. As the September build date approaches, the class is working to reconnect with former classmates and raise $50,000 to make their vision a reality.

Today's Weather Forecast

HPT 1211 WX BRYAN ACTUAL

Scattered lake effect snow showers more numerous throughout the day, making for slick travel in spots.

Heavier bursts of snow possible this evening & overnight as Arctic air arrives.

2”-4” of snow possible in our neighborhoods by Thursday morning.

top local stories

At The Capitol

It is going to be another busy day at the state capitol, as lawmakers will meet take on several bills that could have an impact across our neighborhoods.

One bill in particular that has gotten some attention would allow cities, villages, townships, or counties to prohibit the open carry of firearms within their boundaries.

The meeting for that bill is scheduled to happen a 10:30 a.m. in the house office building.

In Michigan, Open carry defined as the visible carrying of a firearm in public spaces.

It's legal for anyone who is at least 18 years old and legally able to own a firearm, with no permit is required.

In Lansing

The Lansing Fire Department is hosting the annual No Senior Without Christmas Event.

The event provides food, sanitizing products, household essentials, and holiday gifts to seniors aged 60 and older living in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

The event will be from 9-11am.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan lawmakers propose new road funding plan with increased taxes and tolls

A new road funding plan has been introduced by state lawmakers in Michigan - and we brought you team coverage on the issue from across our neighborhoods.

State capitol reporter Alonna Johnson explained that proposals include increasing gas tax, car registration fees, and adding toll roads.

Estimated costs include a 19-cent increase per gallon of gas, $100 extra for car registration, and varied toll road fees.

Supporters say that funding is critical, with an annual need of $4 billion for transportation infrastructure. Current funding will run out by 2026, leading to a 'road funding cliff'.

Read the full article here.

