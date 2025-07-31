Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Happening Today: A bitcoin rally and a food drive

Happening Today Fullscreen.jpg
FOX47
Happening Today Fullscreen.jpg
Posted
and last updated
happening today 0731

Charlotte

In Charlotte, the Eaton Area Senior Center and the United States Marine Corp will be hosting a Food drive.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Charlotte Senior Center on 804 Cochran Avenue.

State Capitol

A Bitcoin For All Rally will be held at the State Capitol.
The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the free event will have speeches, local vendors, and celebrations of the Bitcoin community.

Today's forecast

today's forecast 0731

A look back at yesterday's top story

Lansing businesses in Old Town targeted with vandalism, police investigate as potential hate crime

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Lions take on the Falcons in preseason action!