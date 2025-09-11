Happening today: 9/11 Memorial events

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Lansing 9/11 memorial ceremony

The city of Lansing is honoring and remembering those who lost their lives, families, and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Flags will be placed around the Michigan September 11 Memorial to honor Michiganders who died that day.

The memorial begins at 8:30 a.m. at the September 11 Memorial at Wentworth Park in Downtown Lansing.

9/11 Blood Drive

Spirit of America is honoring the heroes of September 11, 2001, and the Americans who died with a blood drive.

In the weeks following the attack, patriotic donors stepped up to donate and help those in need.

Now you can donate from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center in Jackson.

LCC Employee honors 9/11

Lansing Community College Transportation and Fleet Coordinator Jennifer Myers is participating in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the 343 firefighters who died saving others on September 11, 2001.

Myers and her daughter will climb the flight of stairs in the Gannon parking ramp 110 times, equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.



Mostly sunny skies expected again today with high pressure in control

Unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s expected across our neighborhoods.

Light ENE winds at 3-6 mph.



