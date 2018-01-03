Gym offering nude personal fitness classes

A gym in New York is kicking off the new year with a whole new approach to getting in shape: nude workout sessions.

Hanson Fitness, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise, plans on hosting three sessions a week starting Friday. One class for men, one for women and one for both.

According to a post on the gym's Facebook page, the new classes are designed to be a total body workout that uses "your body weight as resistence to work the glutes, legs and core -- making you look and feel good naked." Hanson Fitness also says working out in the nude keeps you cooler, releases endorphins, increases body movement and gives you unrestricted movement.

If guests are uncomfortable training in the nude, nude-colored underwear is permitted.