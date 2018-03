A two-day event to help those in the Lansing area and beyond gain new digital skills will kick-off Friday morning at Lansing Community College.

The "Grow with Google" event features interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and one-on-one coaching sessions with google staff members.

The event is designed to help local students, job seekers and small businesses grow their online skills.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Gannon building at LCC's downtown campus.