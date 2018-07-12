Groups call for Ingham County Animal Shelter resignations

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Two coalition groups and the community will be demanding the resignation of Ingham County Animal Shelter officials Thursday morning.

The Law and Courts Committee meeting will take place at the Human Services Building on 5303 S. Cedar Street.

People are calling for Director John Dinon, Deputy Director Ann Burns and Veterinarian Karen Worthington to step down.

This comes after FOX 47 first brought you details about claims of neglect on several dogs that were part of a large dog-fighting ring.

The Michigan Humane Society investigated and found the dogs were neglected and communication was lacking in the shelter and more.

The Agriculture and Rural Development and the County Controller are also investigating.

FOX 47 has recently reached out to Dinon multiple times with no response.

It's not known what will come out of this meeting, but News 10 will be there and will provide updates online.

The meeting starts at 6 PM.