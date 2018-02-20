Group plans to stop Richard Spencer's speech at MSU

Plans to stop a white nationalist from coming to Michigan State University's campus are underway.

A group is coming together to keep Richard Spencer from speaking there after similar rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia and Florida ended in violence.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker tells us what a local group plans to do if Spencer's speech goes on as scheduled.

Monday night a group gathered to discuss their plans to disrupt an "alt-right" leader's speech at Michigan State University.

But the question is, “is it hate speech or freedom of speech?”

On March 5th white nationalist and alt-right leader Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at MSU but news of his visit is getting backlash.

“I'm scared for the LGBTQ community”, said J.D. Torok.

“I'm scared for people of color and immigrants that they are going to be run over in cars like they were in Charlottesville or beaten like they were in Florida”, Torok explained.

Spencer sued the University for violating his free speech rights after MSU refused to rent him space last summer.

Spencer's visit next month is a part of the settlement.

“I think that showing up to protest him to resist him, that's an expression of our own free speech”, said Jonas Higbee, an MSU student.

Although the first amendment protects the freedom of expression, some say it does not protect dangerous speech.

“The Supreme Court ruled that you couldn't shout fire in a crowded theater because it was a danger to every one there”, said Torok.

“This is the same. Free speech does not apply to hate speech”, Torok continued.

Organizers did not allow cameras inside the meeting to protect the identity of the people who were inside.

They gave Cryss Walker a chance to address the crowd to try to see if any Spencer supporters wanted to talk with on camera, but no one came forward.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at the Livestock Pavilion during MSU's spring break.

The university says the agreement is based on its requirement the event happen on a date and at a venue that minimizes the risk of violence or disruption to campus.