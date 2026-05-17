Gray Media Lansing Honored with 25 Broadcast Excellence Awards

LANSING, Mich. — Gray Media Lansing was recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters with 25 Broadcast Excellence Awards Saturday night, including Station of the Year for WILX-TV 10.

The awards recognize WILX-TV 10 and WSYM-TV FOX 47 as the leading source for local news, weather, sports and digital coverage in the Lansing-Jackson television market. The Station of the Year award marks back-to-back wins for WILX-TV 10.

“These awards are a reflection of the hard work, talent and passion our journalists bring to mid-Michigan every day,” FOX 47 News Director Matt Jarchow said. “Whether it’s important local news, severe weather or digital coverage, our journalists are committed to delivering engaging storytelling across every platform. We care deeply about this community, and it shows in the quality of the work being recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.”

Gray Media Lansing General Manager Debbie Petersmark said the recognition reflects the work of employees across the two stations, which officially combined operations on May 15.

“The awards recognize all aspects of our two amazing stations — from the journalists who cover breaking news and impactful issues, to our First Alert Weather Team who keep viewers safe from storms, to our Sports Team who take our coverage beyond the scores, to our Digital Teams who provide market-leading stories around the clock on our website, apps, social media and streaming TV,” Petersmark said. “It includes important recognition for our Make an Impact community outreach efforts. These awards are truly a stationwide effort — from news, operations, marketing, sales, the business office and engineering.”

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters announced this year’s winners at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala at MotorCity Casino in Detroit. Entries were judge by peer stations from Colorado.

2025 Broadcast Excellence Awards for Gray Media Lansing – WILX-TV 10 and WSYM-TV FOX 47 – include:

Station of the Year: WILX-TV 10

WILX-TV 10 Breaking News – Best: Bath Township Plane Crash

– Best: Bath Township Plane Crash Breaking News – Merit: Akeos Family Return Home

– Merit: Akeos Family Return Home Community Involvement – Best: News 10 Make an Impact

– Best: News 10 Make an Impact Community Involvement – Merit: FOX 47 Community Involvement

– Merit: FOX 47 Community Involvement Continuing Coverage – Merit: Lue Yan’s Return Home

– Merit: Lue Yan’s Return Home Digital Excellence – Best: News 10 Digital Excellence

– Best: News 10 Digital Excellence Digital Excellence – Merit: FOX 47 Digital Excellence

– Merit: FOX 47 Digital Excellence Feature Story – Best: One Shining Moment (David Andrews, David C. Jones)

– Best: One Shining Moment (David Andrews, David C. Jones) Feature Story – Merit: Angels in the Alley (Ann Emmerich, David C. Jones)

– Merit: Angels in the Alley (Ann Emmerich, David C. Jones) Investigative Story – Merit: Schools on the Honor System (Ann Emmerich, David C. Jones)

– Merit: Schools on the Honor System (Ann Emmerich, David C. Jones) Marketing Material & Promos – Best: Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Day Promo (Mason Allen)

– Best: Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Day Promo (Mason Allen) News Anchor – Best: Seth Wells

– Best: Seth Wells News Anchor – Merit: Maureen Halliday

– Merit: Maureen Halliday Newscast – Best: News 10 at 6pm, December 12

– Best: News 10 at 6pm, December 12 News Reporter – Best: Danny Valle

– Best: Danny Valle News Reporter – Merit: Darius Udrys

– Merit: Darius Udrys News Series – Merit: Make an Impact series (David Andrews, David C. Jones)

– Merit: Make an Impact series (David Andrews, David C. Jones) News Special – Merit: Rivalry Week

– Merit: Rivalry Week OTT Content – Best: On the Road

– Best: On the Road OTT Content – Merit: News 10+ Streaming Experience

– Merit: News 10+ Streaming Experience Photojournalist – Best: David C. Jones

– Best: David C. Jones Special Interest Programming – Merit: A Title to Remember: Michigan State’s Championship Journey (Fred Heumann, Tim Staudt)

– Merit: A Title to Remember: Michigan State’s Championship Journey (Fred Heumann, Tim Staudt) Sports Feature or Series – Merit: One Shining Moment (David Andrews, David C. Jones)

– Merit: One Shining Moment (David Andrews, David C. Jones) Weathercast – Best: Darrin Rockcole

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.