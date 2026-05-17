Gray Media Lansing Combines Operations of WILX-TV 10 & WSYM-TV FOX 47

LANSING, Mich. — Gray Media Lansing announced that the Federal Communications Commission has approved Gray Media/WILX-TV 10’s acquisition of WSYM-TV FOX 47 from The E.W. Scripps Company. The two stations officially combined operations on Friday, May 15.

The combination brings together two of the Lansing-Jackson market’s top newsgathering teams, strengthening the stations’ ability to provide award-winning news, weather, sports, and community outreach across Mid-Michigan. In the coming weeks, viewers will begin seeing some of the market’s longest-serving and most trusted journalists appearing on both the NBC and FOX affiliates.

Gray Media Lansing will be overseen by Debbie Petersmark, a longtime broadcast veteran with deep experience leading local media operations. Petersmark has been with WILX for 25 years, serving as general manager since 2018. She is an East Lansing native whose family owned and operated the longtime local menswear retailer, Holden-Reid Clothiers.

Gray Media Lansing

The combined operation will also create expanded opportunities for local advertisers, offering broader on-air and digital marketing solutions, and some of television’s top entertainment and sports programming. Those opportunities include programming connected to the National Football League, the Big Ten, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, Olympics, World Cup and more.

As part of the transition, Gray Media Lansing plans to invest in an expansion of its broadcast studios on American Road in South Lansing. A groundbreaking for that project is scheduled for Monday, June 15.

The expanded studio investment and combined newsroom resources are part of Gray Media Lansing’s continued commitment to serving viewers, businesses, and communities across the Lansing-Jackson market.

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