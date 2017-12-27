Granger to use Christmas trees for renewable energy

Are you thinking about taking down that Christmas tree?



If so, customers of Granger can put their trees out by the curb for pick up for a fee the week of January 1.

All trees must-have been live cut and be free of all decorations.

And the trees can be no longer than four feet, so if you have a six foot tree, cut it into sections.

Granger will collect Christmas trees during the week of January 1 on your regular trash collection day. If you put your tree at the curb, expect to pay $8.50 per tree or section of tree. You do not need to arrange for this advance.

If you'd rather take your tree to the Granger Disposal Center on 16500 Wood Road in Lansing, you may. However, there is still a fee of $4.50 per tree or section of tree. The hours for the center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Granger will take all trees that are collected curbside to their landfill where the tree will be used to make renewable energy. Trees dropped off at the center will be treated as yard waste.