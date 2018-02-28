Grand Valley State University president to retire in 2019

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) - Grand Valley State University 's president plans to retire next year after leading the western Michigan school for more than a decade.

Thomas Haas made the announcement Wednesday, saying his retirement will be effective June 30, 2019. The 66-year-old says he's giving early word to ensure that the Allendale school's Board of Trustees has adequate time to find his replacement.

Haas says in a statement that the school "has amazing momentum." He notes that Grand Valley State is expanding its health campus in Grand Rapids; growing its engineering programs; and seeking to improve enrollment and retention of students.

Haas became the school's president in 2006. The Board of Trustees is starting a search for the person who will become Grand Valley State's fifth president.

