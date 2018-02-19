Grand River predicted to reach highest levels in over 30 years

Light Rain
The National Weather Service is predicting that the Grand River in Lansing will reach its highest in over 30 years.
This is based off of updated expected rainfall amounts. Moderate flooding is expected in the city.
Flooding is also expected along the Sycamore Creek in Delhi Twp - the highest since 1985.
They say due to the water flow impacts won't be as bad, but the levels are still expected to be high.
More Information:
Lansing - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=grr&gage=lnsm4
Holt - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=grr&gage=hhtm4
MSU - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=grr&gage=elnm4