Grand Rapids woman wins $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's tax free $1,000,000 instant game

LANSING, Mich., - A wrong turn led to a Grand Rapids woman winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Tax Free $1,000,000 instant game.

“I was on my way home from my granddaughter’s cheerleading competition, and I accidentally got on the wrong highway,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I stopped in Lowell to turn around, and that’s when I bought the ticket.”

The 73-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 403 West Main Street in Lowell.

“I scratched the ticket off and I was so surprised when I won,” said the player. “The first thing I did was send my daughter a picture of the ticket!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize Monday. With her winnings, she plans to share with family, and then use the remainder to buy a Florida condo that she can rent out.

Players have won more than $7 million playing $1,000,000 Tax Free, which launched in earlier this month. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $58 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes, and 145 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.